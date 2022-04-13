      Weather Alert

LUKE COMBS AND WIFE ‘IN TALKS’ ABOUT BABY NAMES

Apr 13, 2022 @ 7:46am
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, have whittled name choices for their baby boy down to a “shortlist” but they aren’t sharing any of them. The couple are expecting their first child this spring, and according to People.com, Luke recently told Audacy’s Rob + Holly, “(The name) is tight-lipped, but we are in talks . . . There’s a theme. I’m good.”

Luke has big plans for raising his son, saying, “I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, (and) I could afford a good coach. I have been pawning the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years – finding the best kids,  building this unstoppable little league team.”

So far, Luke and Nicole have not announced the baby’s due date.

Luke sits at Number Six and climbing on the Mediabase chart with his latest hit, “Doin’ This.”

