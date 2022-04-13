LUKE COMBS AND WIFE ‘IN TALKS’ ABOUT BABY NAMES

Luke has big plans for raising his son, saying, “I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, (and) I could afford a good coach. I have been pawning the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years – finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team.”
So far, Luke and Nicole have not announced the baby’s due date.
Luke sits at Number Six and climbing on the Mediabase chart with his latest hit, “Doin’ This.”
