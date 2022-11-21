Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Clarifies her Health Update after Hip Surgery

(Photo by Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline, cleared up a misunderstanding from when she posted last week, that she had “unexpected” hip surgery.

After fans became concerned that she had some type of accident or emergency, she went back online to clarify that it “was expected,” but she had just been avoiding having it done.

She seemed in good spirits, as she shared images of herself on Instagram, rolling around in a wheelchair. She recovers from a torn labrum, hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis.

Luke and Caroline have been married for almost 15 years.

They first met in college, in 1998.