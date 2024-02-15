Luke Bryan Takes You to his Hometown for American Idol Season 22 Premiere

Luke Bryan’s hometown will be on display when the upcoming 22nd season of American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 18th.

The Leesburg, Georgia, native told Billboard, “To be able to bring Lionel and Katy to my hometown was a real big deal. Growing up I I was a Lionel fan and he has been such a huge inspiration to my music. So now having Lionel [Richie] and Katy [Perry] as a friends, it was so special to show them how I grew up and what made me who I am. I was on 10 the whole day!”

The tour includes Leesburg High School, his favorite fishing spot along the Flint River, and his family’s peanut mill.

Bryan’s got a preview / promo posted on his Instagram.