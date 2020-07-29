Luke Bryan Should Have Listened to His Mama About Planting Corn
During the pandemic, one thing that has been keeping people occupied is their gardens. Luke Bryan is one such individual who has gotten back to his farming roots. The singer planted a crop of corn, however, he currently has corn coming out of his ears!
Bryan posted a picture of him lugging buckets of corn from the field with a caption that read: “Little tip for you guys: Never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn.”
The post received tons of comments but the comments that stood out the most was the one from Bryan’s mother, “Maybe you will start listening to your mama.” Bryan’s mother LeClaire Bryan wrote.
Bryan’s wife, Lina, seconded Mama Bryan’s post with, “I told you you planted too much.” Here’s the complete story from Southern Living.