LUKE BRYAN POSTPONES ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

This week was Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline’s 15th wedding anniversary but they weren’t together to celebrate it.
Luke posted a photo of the two of them and wrote “I love you to the moon and back.”
Caroline posted her definition of marriage… “Being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life. Luke, you are one brave man!”
They were apart because Caroline was in California, guest-hosting E! News’ Daily Pop. She shared a few pictures from the set on her Instagram and said that she and Luke would get their time together, later.
