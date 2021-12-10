      Weather Alert

LUKE BRYAN POSTPONES ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Dec 10, 2021 @ 7:36am

This week was Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline’s 15th wedding anniversary but they weren’t together to celebrate it.

Luke posted a photo of the two of them and wrote “I love you to the moon and back.”

Caroline posted her definition of marriage… “Being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life. Luke, you are one brave man!”

They were apart because Caroline was in California, guest-hosting E! News’ Daily Pop. She shared a few pictures from the set on her Instagram and said that she and Luke would get their time together, later.

FAST FACTS

    • They met in 1998 at a bar in Statesboro, Georgia.
    • When he first moved to Nashville, she stayed behind to earn her degree.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

 

