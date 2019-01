NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Luke Bryan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Luke Bryan is taking it all in stride as his luggage goes flying out the back of his car.

Luke took to his Instagram to laugh about the mishap. He was leaving his fifth annual “Crash My Playa” in Mexico headed to the airport.

The hatch flew open and the luggage went flying on the highway. Here’s the complete story from “Taste of Country”.