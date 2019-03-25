Luke Bryan Gives “American Idol” Contestant His Own Boots
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 25, 2019 @ 8:59 AM

American Idol mentor Luke Bryan gave a contestant the shoes off of his own feet on Sunday night’s show.
After 19-year-old Colby Swift performed, Bryan noticed the holes in his boots.
Bryan asked Swift what size he wore. Swift replied, “I mean, whatever fits.”
Bryan responded, “Well, I’m a 12D, and I’ll solve that little problem. Bryan got up from behind the desk and handed Swift the boots. As Swift was changing into the new shoes, Bryan said, “These boots are made for walking to the next round.” Here’s the full story from Taste of Country.

 

