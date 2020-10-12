Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley To Appear At ‘Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’ Induction
Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley will represent country music at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. They are currently the only two country artis scheduled to pay tribute to this year’s inductees — Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and T-Rex .
Luke and Brad are expected to speak to how these iconic artists impacted their lives and careers. Both were a part of at 2014 Doobie Brothers project. Other artists scheduled to appear include Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, and Don Henley.
The virtual event will take place November 7 on HBO.