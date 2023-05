NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning have been announced as co-hosts for the CMA Awards for the second year.

The 57th annual awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Nominees for the ceremony are expected to be announced in September.

Who do you think will take home the most awards at the ceremony?