LORETTA LYNN & CHARLIE DANIELS

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the 90th birthday of Loretta Lynn on Opry Country Classics on Thursday (April 14th) at the Grand Ole Opry House. The celebration will feature performances by Loretta’s sister, Opry member Crystal Gayle, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, Maggie Rose and the Opry debut of duo Twitty and Lynn, the respective grandchildren of Loretta and her frequent duet partner Conway Twitty. Tickets for “Loretta Lynn’s 90th Birthday Celebration” are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.
The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) presented the Veterans Success Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a $25,000 donation last month. The donation is earmarked for the creation of a Veterans Success Institute, student veteran transformational grants, a veteran emergency fund, and technology upgrades. The donation is the third and largest gift UT has received from The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project.