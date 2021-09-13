Listen to Mickey Guyton’s new song “Love My Hair”

Mickey Guyton has released a new song called “Love My Hair” from her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name. She co-wrote the song for the new project which will be released on September 24th.
Mickey said, “I wrote ‘Love My Hair’ after seeing a video of a little Black girl who was sent home from school because she was told that her hair was too distracting. Seeing this young girl’s embarrassment and agony brought me back to my own struggles with self-love and I wanted to write a song to this little girl facing adversity because of what God gave her. I want her and anyone facing similar struggles to feel seen.”
Mickey earned her first ever CMA nomination last week for New Artist of the Year. The CMA Awards will be held in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10th on ABC.