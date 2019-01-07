Listen now: Chris Young was “Raised on Country” by Merle, Willie, Diffie and Strait
By News Desk
|
Jan 7, 2019 @ 2:14 PM

RCA NashvilleChris Young name checks country greats Merle HaggardWillie NelsonJoe Diffie, and George Strait in his new single, “Raised on Country.”

“This is a country anthem and so much fun,” Chris says of the song he co-wrote. “I couldn’t be happier to kick off a brand new year with brand new music I love this much.”

In the weeks leading up to the release of his new song, the Tennessee native put out a series of fan-selected covers to pay tribute to his heroes, including Haggard’s “Silver Wings,” Strait’s “The Fireman,” Diffie’s “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox,” and “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson.

You can check out Chris’s take on those classic hits online; “Raised on Country” is available to stream or download now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

For Jordan Davis, the success of “Take It from Me” is even sweeter since he shares it with his brother Luke Bryan says TV rivalry aside, he and Blake Shelton are both “Team Country Music” The Cowboy Rides Away: King George to close this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo WATCH – The Set List 2018 Highlights in Country Music Dan + Shay will be “Speechless” as they make their “Tonight Show” debut next week Carrie Underwood has country music’s most anticipated tour of 2019, according to “Entertainment Weekly”
Comments