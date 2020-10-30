      Weather Alert

LeeAnn Rimes Posts Nude Portrait to Reveal her Difficult Condition

Oct 30, 2020 @ 11:37am
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

None of us really knew what she’s been going through, but now LeAnn Rimes wants us to know about her struggle with psoriasis . . . and she’s embracing it in a major way, by sharing a photo of herself NUDE.

In the caption, she said, quote, “You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief?  That’s what these photos are to me.  I needed this.”

(Her naughty bits are covered, but the photo is NSFW.)

TAGS
#FriskyFriday #LeAnnRimes #Mylestones #Nude #Psoriasis
Popular Posts
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches
Chris Janson and Jordan Davis to Perform @ Now Arena Parking Lot Tonight
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better
Judge Allows Geneva Steakhouse To Continue Indoor Dining Despite Pritzker's Order
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish.