LeeAnn Rimes Posts Nude Portrait to Reveal her Difficult Condition
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
None of us really knew what she’s been going through, but now LeAnn Rimes wants us to know about her struggle with psoriasis . . . and she’s embracing it in a major way, by sharing a photo of herself NUDE.
In the caption, she said, quote, “You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That’s what these photos are to me. I needed this.”
(Her naughty bits are covered, but the photo is NSFW.)