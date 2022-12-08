Lee Greenwood Salutes Vets at the Arcada Theatre Saturday Night – Visits Mo’s Country Club Tomorrow!

“God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood Concert to Salute Veterans at The Arcada Theatre

This Saturday night, country music legend, Lee Greenwood, brings “Proud to be an American – A Salute to Veterans” celebration to the historic Arcada Theatre, at 8:30 pm. That’s Saturday, December 10th, at 8:30!

Greenwood’s signature song “God Bless the U.S.A.” has come to be a patriotic favorite for generations. And it’s the centerpiece of what should prove to be an historic live concert event, to salute veterans and active military personnel. ALL are welcome to attend!

AND: He’ll join Maura Myles, on 98.3 WCCQ, to visit with you in Mo’s Country Club, tomorrow!

Highlights of the event include:

All 5 Branches of the Military to participate in opening ceremonies

Over 200 Uniformed Vets in attendance

US ARMY Color Guard

American Anthem to be sung by United States Air Force Sergeant Rene Polk

Concert will be Live-Streamed to over 200 USO Centers around the world and US Army bases throughout the Midwest

Salute to three WWII veterans 94 years of age

Military vehicles on site, parked under the theatre’s iconic marquee the day of the Salute

Local dentist, Dr. Dean Lodding, to be awarded for co-founding “Smiles for America” – a national dental program that provides smiles for heroes, free of charge.

Greenwood is a Billboard chart-topping country music recording star, who’s been awarded: