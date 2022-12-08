Lee Greenwood Salutes Vets at the Arcada Theatre Saturday Night – Visits Mo’s Country Club Tomorrow!
“God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood Concert to Salute Veterans at The Arcada Theatre
This Saturday night, country music legend, Lee Greenwood, brings “Proud to be an American – A Salute to Veterans” celebration to the historic Arcada Theatre, at 8:30 pm. That’s Saturday, December 10th, at 8:30!
Greenwood’s signature song “God Bless the U.S.A.” has come to be a patriotic favorite for generations. And it’s the centerpiece of what should prove to be an historic live concert event, to salute veterans and active military personnel. ALL are welcome to attend!
AND: He’ll join Maura Myles, on 98.3 WCCQ, to visit with you in Mo’s Country Club, tomorrow!
Highlights of the event include:
- All 5 Branches of the Military to participate in opening ceremonies
- Over 200 Uniformed Vets in attendance
- US ARMY Color Guard
- American Anthem to be sung by United States Air Force Sergeant Rene Polk
- Concert will be Live-Streamed to over 200 USO Centers around the world and US Army bases throughout the Midwest
- Salute to three WWII veterans 94 years of age
- Military vehicles on site, parked under the theatre’s iconic marquee the day of the Salute
- Local dentist, Dr. Dean Lodding, to be awarded for co-founding “Smiles for America” – a national dental program that provides smiles for heroes, free of charge.
Greenwood is a Billboard chart-topping country music recording star, who’s been awarded:
- ACM Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music – 1983
- Two CMA Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association – 1983 & 1984
- Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”
- CMA Song of the Year in 1985 for “God Bless The U.S.A.”
“God Bless the USA” went far beyond what Greenwood expected, when he wrote it in the back of his tour bus,
in 1983. The song has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003),
which gives it distinction as the only song – in any genre of music – to achieve that feat.
It was also #1 on the pop charts after 9/11/01.
CBS News voted “God Bless The U.S.A.” the most recognizable patriotic song in America.