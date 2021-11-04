Lee Greenwood Announces 2022 40 Years of Hits Tour

Lee Greenwood has announced he’ll be embarking on a tour that celebrates his 40 years in the music business. Greenwood gave a statement about the upcoming tour, saying it will “have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between.” His hit “God Bless America” will surely be a fan favorite on the tour. Fans will also get to hear his hits, “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands,” and “She’s Lyin’,” Greenwood was saluted earlier this year by Michael Ray, Lee Brice, and the Oak Ridge Boys who came together at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center for the “All-Star Tribute to Lee Greenwood.” Lee Greenwood’s tour will kick off on January 15th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and continue through September 24th in Utah. What is your favorite Lee Greenwood song?