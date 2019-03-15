Lee Brice To Perform Prior to Nascar Race June 30th @ Chicagoland Speedway

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Recording artist Lee Brice performs onstage in the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

Chicagoland Speedway announced today that country music singer and song writer Lee Brice will kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 with a performance on Sunday, June 30 following fans’ “Parking Lot Parties.” The Camping World 400 pre-race concert is presented by New Country, Chicago’s BIG 95.5.

With more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales, Lee Brice has achieved Gold and Platinum on every album and single released — with “A Woman Like You” reaching Double Platinum status. Gold album Certifications include: Love Like Crazy, Hard 2Love and I Don’t Dance. The award-winning male vocalist has also received Platinum single certifications for “I Don’t Dance” and “A Woman Like You,” with “That Don’t Sound Like You” reaching double Platinum.

With more than 2 billion spins on Pandora, Lee was inducted into the streaming service’s ‘Billionaires Club’ on June 8, 2018. The “Rumor” singer, who is now among the Top 25 most-streamed country artists of all time on Pandora, was only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque and puts Lee in company with not only Urban, but legends including Johnny Cash and Fleetwood Mac, and pop icons such as John Legend.

Lee’s new single “Rumor” is out now and follows “Boy,” the debut song from his fourth studio album, Lee Brice (November 3, 2017).

Lee Brice is a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner, and he’s taken five radio singles to #1: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “Drinking Class.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs and he’s performed on TV shows including NBC’s Today, ABC’s The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice and FOX’s Miss USA 2018. For more about Lee Brice, visit: www.leebrice.com

“Enlisting the talent of a gifted performer and iconic song writer like Lee Brice has become part of our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race day tradition,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock. “Lee will be an exciting addition to an already energetic and memorable schedule of festivities.”

Two exclusive Lee Brice Pre-Race Concert Packages are Available for June 30.

Starting at $89 – Lee Brice Concert Package – Grandstand Tickets and Infield Fan Zone Pit Pass. The Fan Zone Pit Pass is required to enter the infield for the concert. This package is also available with different grandstand section seating at an increased price.

– Grandstand Tickets and Infield Fan Zone Pit Pass. The Fan Zone Pit Pass is required to enter the infield for the concert. This package is also available with different grandstand section seating at an increased price. Starting at $119 – Concert VIP Package– A grandstand ticket, an Infield Fan Zone Pit Pass and VIP Front of Stage access. Fans with grandstand tickets will have the ability to view and listen to the concert from their seat as well.

The Concert VIP Package starts at $119, which includes Section L seats. This package also available with different grandstand section seating at an increased price.

Fans that have already purchased tickets can call 888-629-RACE (7223) to upgrade front of stage access.