LeAnn Rimes Had Some Precancerous Cells Removed

LeAnn Rimes had surgery this past Friday to remove precancerous cells that were detected on her cervix during a routine exam. Apparently, things rarely go smoothly for her this time of year. In an Instagram post she said, quote, “January is usually a challenging month for me.”Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing.” Luckily it was only a minor procedure, and it sounds like they caught it early. LeAnn said, quote, “Early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving.”

(Fox News)