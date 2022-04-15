Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
Latest TikTok Trend: Kissing Your Best Friend – While Filming Reaction
Apr 15, 2022 @ 11:00am
A young female couple takes a selfie while they're out an evening walk in the city. The one taking the picture is kissing her partner's cheek.
All Over TikTok, People Are Kissing their Best Friends, Should You?
[And should you share video of it? ]
If you’re on
TikTok
, you may have noticed a new trend: People are kissing their best friends and filming their reactions.
They usually post it with the hashtag
#kissingmybestfriend
– and the hashtag has over one billion views.
Therapist Sarah Kuburic notes the trend has given people courage to test out the waters if they had feelings for their friend.
But, she writes for
USA Today
, that “
If you have feelings for your best friend, before broaching the topic (or kissing them) it may be helpful to do some soul searching. Is this really what you want? Is this desire driven by boredom or sheer proximity? Are you both single? Are you looking for the same thing?
”
Ultimately, if you do decide to either ‘fess up or kiss them, Kuburic says, “
In order to preserve the relationship it’s important not to place expectations or ultimatums. Respond gracefully regardless if they don’t feel the same way. If they want to remain friends, you may need some time and space, but at least they will know why you are taking it
.”
She also cautions, “
Keep in mind that most of the things we see on TikTok are rehearsed. Ambushing someone with physical touch may not be as romantic or welcomed as they make it seem
.”
Learn more, here: (
Yahoo
)
You may have seen the trend on TikTok of people ambushing their best friend with a kiss—but a therapist says you should give some serious thought before doing so
And if you decide to do so you should “not place expectations or ultimatums, respond gracefully regardless if they don’t feel the same way”
And also, be respectful if they need some space and time afterwards, and remember: “most of the things we see on TikTok are rehearsed. Ambushing someone with physical touch may not be as romantic or welcomed as they make it seem.”
