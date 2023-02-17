LAINEY WILSON, JIMMIE ALLEN SERVE AS MENTORS

(Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Tractor Supply Company has teamed with Opry Entertainment Group to launch the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador Lainey Wilson, who will curate the program, along with Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, and Kat & Alex. According to a release, “the program will discover and support emerging country artists who live and love what Tractor Supply calls ‘Life Out Here.’”

Burgeoning artists can submit an original song inspired by the Out Here lifestyle to tractorsupply.com/emergingartists through March 15th. Tractor Supply will name the final five artists in May, and each will be paired with an established mentor.

The final five will also travel to Nashville to work with their mentors, record their songs in the studio, and get to open for Lainey during CMA Fest in June. The selected artists will also earn a spot on “Ole Red on the Rise Presented by Tractor Supply,” an Opry Entertainment Group series kicking off June 7th at Ole Red on Broadway. Lastly, each artist will have the chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Lainey.

She said, “It really hits home that I get to help an aspiring artist through this program. I’m so excited to guide my mentee through this complex music industry as best I can, and I hope we get to build a relationship that lasts a long time. I always say I only take advice from people around me who are where I want to be, so I’m hopeful I can be that person for somebody else through Tractor Supply’s program.”

