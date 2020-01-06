      Weather Alert

Lady Antebellum’s Ocean Tour coming to Chicago

Jan 6, 2020 @ 8:43am
NASHVILLE, TN - JULY 04: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of the band Lady Antebellum perform at the 2018 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert on July 4, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lady Antebellum will set sail on their Ocean 2020 Tour beginning on May 21st in Albuquerque, NM and wrapping up on September 12th in Nashville. They will be joined by special guest Jake Owen as well as Maddie & Tae. Tickets for select cities go on sale beginning Jan. 24th at Megaticket.com. One of the dates will be at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on August 16th.
Charles Kelley said, “After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean. We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”
Lady A sits at Number Two on the Mediabase chart with “What If I Never Get Over You,” the lead single from Ocean which was released in November.

Here are the Ocean 2020 Tour dates:

5/21/2020  Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
5/22/2020  Phoenix, AZ – Ak- Chin Pavilion
5/23/2020  San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/28/2020  Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
5/29/2020  Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
5/30/2020  Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
6/13/2020  Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
6/14/2020  Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
6/18/2020  Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
6/19/2020  Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
6/20/2020  Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
6/25/2020  Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
6/26/2020  Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
6/27/2020  Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/10/2020  Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
7/16/2020  Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/17/2020  Pittsburgh, PA
7/18/2020  Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
7/23/2020  Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7/24/2020  Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7/25/2020  Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
7/31/2020  Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
8/01/2020  Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
8/02/2020  West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater
8/06/2020  Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8/07/2020  Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/08/2020  Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
8/15/2020  St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/16/2020  Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/21/2020  Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
8/22/2020  Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/27/2020  Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
8/28/2020  Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
8/29/2020  Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
9/04/2020  Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
9/05/2020  Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9/06/2020  Syracuse,NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9/10/2020  Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Bowling Arena
9/11/2020  Southaven, MS – Landers Center
9/12/2020  Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

TAGS
Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 Tour
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister