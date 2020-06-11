Lady Antebellum Is Now ‘Lady A’ – Thanks to Friends and Colleagues
Lady Antebellum has listened to fans and the group has decided to make a major change. From now on, they will be known as Lady A, dropping the slavery-associated word “Antebellum” from their name.
In a long statement posted to social media, the group said, “When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern ‘antebellum’-style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us … Southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and, of course, country.”
They continued, “But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”
The group noted the recent protest and conversations with Black friends and colleagues as the spark to make the change.