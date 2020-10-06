      Weather Alert

Kix Brooks, Sara Evans, Wynonna Just Some of the Country Singers Cast In New Hallmark Movie

Oct 6, 2020 @ 7:07am
Sara Evans arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

Several country music stars are cast in a new Hallmark Christmas movie. RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, Sara Evans and Wynonna Judd will star in “A Nashville Christmas Carol.” It’s one of 40 new holiday-themed movies that will premiere on the Hallmark Channel this season. “A Nashville Christmas Carol” makes its debut on November 21st.

TAGS
A Nashville Christmas Carol"l Hallmark Channel Kix Brooks RaeLynn Sara Evans Wynonna
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands