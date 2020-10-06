Kix Brooks, Sara Evans, Wynonna Just Some of the Country Singers Cast In New Hallmark Movie
Several country music stars are cast in a new Hallmark Christmas movie. RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, Sara Evans and Wynonna Judd will star in “A Nashville Christmas Carol.” It’s one of 40 new holiday-themed movies that will premiere on the Hallmark Channel this season. “A Nashville Christmas Carol” makes its debut on November 21st.