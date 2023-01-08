98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep…

January 8, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep…
Getty Images

Your Brain Listens for Unfamiliar Sounds While You Sleep 

 

It seems your brain is always working, even when you are asleep!

According to a new study, your mind continues to monitor your environment.  It, essentially, balances both your need to sleep, and your need to possibly wake up, at the same time.  It’s a survival mechanism.

One example is in the voices which surround you:  When you hear a familiar voice, your brain triggers a small reaction; but when an unfamiliar voice is heard, the brain wave associated with sensory disturbances becomes larger.  It’s kind of like a “hey, wake up, something’s different.

It’s nice to know you can count on your brain to protect you, even when you’re catching some Z’s.

More about:
#AsleepOrAwake
#BrainPower
#FightOrFlight
#KidNews
#Survival
#WhatWasThat?
#Zzzzzzzz

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
4

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
5

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?

Recent Posts