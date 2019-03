Not sure what’s going on with KFC, but another location…this one a KFC/TACO BELL location at 600 Collins Street has closed it’s doors. The Patch reports a small sign on the main entrance door is all that remains pointing KFC lovers to locations on Larkin Avenune in Joliet and on 159th Street in Lockport. Recently KFC in off of Ridge Road in Minooka also closed it’s doors. What the heck! See the pictures and read more from the Patch here.