Kevin Costner Won’t Confirm Involvement in Season 6 of ‘Yellowstone’

November 14, 2022 10:15AM CST
Kevin Costner recently declined to confirm his involvement in the next season of Yellowstone.

Kevin said, “I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many.”

Costner continued, “I give everything I can to what I’m doing.  But the moment I feel that it’s not right, I’m just going to step away.”

Season 5 of the show premiered Sunday night, November 13th, on Paramount.

[The picture, here, is from Season 4.]  

