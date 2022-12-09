KENNY CHESNEY HONORS MEMORY OF RESCUE DOG

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Kenny Chesney recently shared his heartbreak over the loss of his beloved rescued pitbull, Ruby. He’s using the fan favorite song he wrote for her, called “Da Ruba Girl,” to help other dogs. Beginning today (Friday, December 9th), “Da Ruba Girl” will be available for purchase via iTunes as well as on all streaming platforms. All proceeds from the song will be donated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Additional donations may be made in honor of Da Ruba Girl through their website at strayrescue.org.

Kenny said, “No one had a bigger, bolder heart than Da Ruba Girl, whose name was Ruby. She was a rescue my friend Mary brought into our lives, and she was the most loving, gentle soul. It’s why she inspired the song, and truly how she showed us better ways to be human. Losing her has left a hole there are no words for, and while she was a rescue, she truly rescued every single person who came in contact with her. To honor her life, I wanted that love and her ability to rescue people to continue . . . So it only made sense – after all the years of people asking – to release Ruby’s song, and to let ‘Da Ruba Girl’ pay it forward by helping the incredible people at Stray Rescue of St. Louis, who not only worked closely with us after the hurricanes in the Virgin Islands, but who also continue to help find homes for big dogs, old dogs and especially pits, which they are one of the largest shelters for.”