Kelsea Ballerini Wants to See and Hear More of THIS in Country Music

Women, People of Color and LGBTQ+ Representation

Kelsea Ballerini emerges, now, as somewhat of a rebel in country music – and her goal is to diversify the genre.

“I am in control of standing in what I believe in — and being a kind, good person who works towards making the world a more heard, safe, and inclusive place in whatever capacity I can do,” Ballerini told Us Weekly.

She co-hosted the CMT Awards in April, and performed her song “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)” with four drag queens from RuPaul‘sDrag Race. “Nobody says people don’t want to jam out to guys on the radio. I do. I also want to hear from women,” Ballerini continued. “Just as much, maybe more. I also want to hear from people of color, from the LGBTQ+ community. I want to hear all the voices we hear on pop radio on country radio.”

Music is universal, and there are all sorts of people who enjoy country music, so, should it represent all of its fans? Why or why not?