Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out ‘Camera Shot Critics’ to Clarify her Feelings about Lainey Wilson’s Win

Those cameras catch a lot, at the Grammys, but do they really catch it all? No.

Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t think you should read too much into her facial expressions.

The “Legends” singer recently took to Instagram, to say that she’s happy for Lainey Wilson, even if she looked disappointed to lose the Grammy for Best Country Album.

She wrote, “You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else’s win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space. The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone.” Ballerini added, “a woman’s win is a team win. Write about that instead?”