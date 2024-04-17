Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Responds to New Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is responding to the singer’s lawsuit over a $2.6 million ruling.

Blackstock is requesting the case be dismissed, arguing that the previous ruling by a California labor commissioner is binding on Clarkson.

The lawsuit alleges that Blackstock’s management firm, Starstruck Management, violated state labor rules by acting as unlicensed talent agents.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years and share two children.

The legal dispute follows their divorce in 2020.

Tearful Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Being Hospitalized During Her 2 Pregnancies

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly Clarkson became emotional as she recalled a frightening experience, during one of her pregnancies. The talk show host held back tears, while she shared the details of the scary time, and how important she believes it is, to listen to what your body tells you – and to get medical attention when you need it.

“I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times,” she said during her interview with Hillary Clinton, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I mean, literally, I asked God—this is a real thing—to just take me and my son, in the hospital the second time because I was like—it’s the worst thing.” Clinton soothed Kelly, saying she was “speaking for millions of women across the country.”

