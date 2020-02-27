Keith Urban to Host 2020 ACM Awards; Releases New Music
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Keith Urban accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Keith Urban just got his first hosting gig. Urban will host the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards. He revealed the news on ACM’s social media pages on Thursday. (February 27)
Along with a new job, Urban has new music on the horizon, “God Whispered Your Name,” which is his latest single, was debuted last week at an industry event.
Check out Keith Urban hosting the ACMs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 5th, or watch on CBS. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.