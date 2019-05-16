Keith Urban steps up to play Stars for Second Harvest during CMA Fest

ABC/Mark LevineThe stars will be shining brighter than ever before for Second Harvest in 2019: During CMA Fest this year, CMA and ACM Entertainer Keith Urban will headline Nashville’s annual benefit to feed Tennessee’s hungry.

The 2019 Stars for Second Harvest show will be Tuesday, June 4 at Music City’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Singer/songwriter HARDY, viral sensation Mason Ramsey and others are also set to take the stage.

This is the 15th year that hit songwriter Craig Wiseman — who helped craft Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” — has produced and emceed the event. Tickets are on sale now.

