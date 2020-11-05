Keith Urban, Reba, Luke Bryan Set For ABC’s Pre-CMA Awards Special
Getty Images
ABC returns with its annual 60-minute TV special set to air the night before the CMA Awards. Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards, hosted by Robin Roberts, will feature Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, and Lionel Richie, to name a few.
Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards airs on Tuesday (Nov. 10th) at 10 p.m. ET. The CMA Awards, hosted by Reba and Darius, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 11th) on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Miranda Lambert is the most-nominated artist heading into this year’s CMA Awards with seven nods, including Entertainer, Female Vocalist and Album of the Year.
Miranda is trailed by Luke Combs with six nominations, Maren Morris with five, and Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce, who each have four.