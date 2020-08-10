      Weather Alert

Keith Urban Has Released An Album Preview Video & New Song

Aug 10, 2020 @ 9:17am
Keith Urban released a 40-second album preview video which gives short glimpses of what’s to come on his “The Speed of Now” album.  The video is scenic with visions of the ocean, desert, and cityscapes that collide with short snippets of all 15 songs on the album. Check it out compliments of Triple M.

“The Speed of Now Part 1” is set for release on September 18th.
Keith Urban has also released a new song off his upcoming The Speed Of Now Part 1 album. The track is called “Change Your Mind.” The Speed of Now Part 1 will be released on September 18th.

