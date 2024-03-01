98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Keith Urban Drops New Single

March 1, 2024 7:28AM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

Four-time Grammy winner, Keith Urban dropped a new single today (3-1), “Messed Up As Me” is from his upcoming album, that hasn’t been named yet.

He debuted the song publicly in front of a group in Nashville that were attending Country Radio Seminar.

From the Ryman Auditorium stage, he introduced the song by saying: “Let’s put it this way, most of us have been in dysfunctional relationships before, where there’s not a lot of compatibility, except for that one area where it’s so good you put up with all the rest.  A phone call or a night out and you’re right back where you shouldn’t be.”

“Messed Up As Me,” was produced by Keith’s longtime co-producer Dann Huff and is the second song from his album expected later this year.

CHECK IT OUT

More about:
#KeithUrban
#MessedUpAsMe
#NewCountryMusic
#NewMusic

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
5

Parenting Coach: Change Just One Word to Ease Struggles with Kids

Recent Posts