Keith Urban and a Yellow Tonka

Keith Urban recently shared some of his favorite Christmas memories and traditions. He recalled receiving a yellow Tonka truck as a child, which remains his favorite Christmas gift. Urban also mentioned that he and his family often spend Christmas at the beach in Australia, where it is summertime. He revealed that Christmas lights, music, and decorations are what get him into the holiday spirit. Urban also shared his love for Christmas movies, including “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In 2019, he released his own Christmas song titled “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight.”