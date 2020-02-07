Kansas Woman Convicted Of Beheading Ex’s Mom
(Wichita, KS) — A Kansas woman has been found guilty of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Prosecutors say Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, attacked Micki Davis unprovoked, used two steak knives to behead her and then left the severed head in a kitchen sink. Davis was with her nine-year-old grandson during the attack. He told police that she freaked out and jumped on the elderly woman with no warning. She was convicted of premeditated murder, meaning she will likely go to prison for life without parole.