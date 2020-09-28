Kane Brown’s Makeup Artist Hospitalized – After a Coconut Fell On Her 

Kane Brown says that his makeup artist had to go to an emergency room during the “Cool Again” video shoot, after a coconut fell on her head. Brown says he thinks she’s fine now.
Earlier this summer, Kane Brown released his tropical “Cool Again“ video . . . but it wasn’t all fun and games on the set. In fact, it was scary.
Kane says that his makeup artist got DRILLED by a falling coconut. Quote, “The sad thing, [she] ended up going to the ER . . . [it] hit her on top of the head.
“My wife was talking about [that possibility] right before it happened . . . [when] they came and told us, and we were like ‘Whoa!’ But yeah, I think [she’s okay now].” In other words: Cool, again.
Coconuts aside, Kane says the shoot was less fun than it looks, thanks to the coronavirus. Quote, “It was tough, it was 95 degrees out there on the beach in Miami [with] the humidity, we had to keep our masks on unless we were shooting. Our masks were pretty nasty after that.”
