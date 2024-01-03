Kane Brown’s Adorable Daughters Could Be Country’s Next Star Duo

Kane and Katelyn Brown have been called the husband-and-wife pair “country fans did not realize they needed,” in 2023. That’s when their duet “Thank God” topped the country charts for the first time since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s “It is Your Love” in 1997.

The Browns say plan to record more music together. But their daughters, Kingsley Rose (4-year-old) and Kodi Jane (2-year-old), have recently demonstrated their musical talent by performing Taylor Swift karaoke at a party.

Kingsley sang “Shake It Off” at the top of a two-stage platform; while her younger sister provided backup vocals and danced, in between.

Although Katelyn didn’t specify where the video was shot, it appears that Kodi’s second birthday party was the occasion. Now, the family has announced they expect a third child. They posted a holiday portrait of the four of them, holding an ultrasound picture of the littlest.

What is your go-to karaoke song?