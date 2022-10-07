KANE BROWN TO PERFORM IN THE METAVERSE

Getty Images

Kane Brown‘s next show will be in the Metaverse.

According to Taste of Country, Brown is one of three artists set to perform at Walmart Land’s Electric Fest this weekend.

Since the show is in the Metaverse, it is all digital.

Brown, who is new to virtual world concept, shared on his Instagram a behind-the-scenes of what went into putting the show together.

He said in an IG video, “I feel like an alien.”

The video also shows Brown working the room as if he were actually performing while singing his song, “Grand.”

He captioned the post, “I’m doing my first virtual show on @Roblox in Walmart Land for Electric Fest this Friday, Saturday, & Sunday at 7PM ET each night.”

The festival will take place from October 8-10.

