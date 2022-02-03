      Breaking News
School Closings

Kane Brown To Livestream Club Concert On Friday

Feb 3, 2022 @ 4:39am

Kane Brown will play a rare club show on Friday (February 4th) in the midst of his Blessed & Free Tour of NBA arenas at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles and it will be globally livestreamed. Sounds Like Nashville reports that fans can tune in at 10 p.m. ET for “Kane Brown Live from the El Rey Theatre.”

The livestream will be hosted by Amazon Music, with options to watch including the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch. For a limited time following the livestream, the show will also be available to watch on Prime Video.

Kane continues climbing the charts with his latest single, “One Mississippi,” which is a current Top Five hit.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amazon Music (@amazonmusic)

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Jason Aldean Has New Hair!
Ruling On Illinois’ School Mask Mandate Expected Soon
IDOT Lane Closures This Weekend On I-80
Brantley Gilbert Just Dropped A New Song & Music Video!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On