Kane Brown To Livestream Club Concert On Friday

Kane Brown will play a rare club show on Friday (February 4th) in the midst of his Blessed & Free Tour of NBA arenas at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles and it will be globally livestreamed. Sounds Like Nashville reports that fans can tune in at 10 p.m. ET for “Kane Brown Live from the El Rey Theatre.”
The livestream will be hosted by Amazon Music, with options to watch including the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch. For a limited time following the livestream, the show will also be available to watch on Prime Video.
Kane continues climbing the charts with his latest single, “One Mississippi,” which is a current Top Five hit.
