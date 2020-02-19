Kane Brown Is The Star Of New Amazon Music Mini-Documentary
Kane Brown is the focus of a new Amazon Music mini-documentary titled Velocity. The project captures his rise to superstardom, starting with his early days posting clips on social media, to his first headlining show at Staples Center in Los Angeles last month, which sold out in just 90 minutes and made Kane one of the rare country stars who have played the venue. In addition to an interview with Kane, the mini-documentary will feature conversations with his manager Martha Earls; his wife, Katelyn; as well as his agent, tour manager, longtime friends and even his barber. The full Velocity mini-documentary and an Amazon Music Original Live EP will be available this Thursday (February 20th). Check it out: