KANE BROWN HANGS WITH KIDS FROM BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Kane Brown visited with a group of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and Rutherford County on Sunday (June 26th) before the start of the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Kane served as grand marshal for the event, but he showed up a little early to surprise these kids, signing autographs and taking pictures before participating in a short Q&A. Two kids from the Clubs joined Kane in officially starting the race.
Kane sits inside the Top 10 and climbing on the Mediabase chart with “Like I Love Country Music.”
He will head out on an international tour in September with special guests Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker.
