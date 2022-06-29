      Weather Alert

KANE BROWN HANGS WITH KIDS FROM BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Jun 29, 2022 @ 8:35am
2018 AMA WInner (Getty Images)

Kane Brown visited with a group of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and Rutherford County on Sunday (June 26th) before the start of the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Kane served as grand marshal for the event, but he showed up a little early to surprise these kids, signing autographs and taking pictures before participating in a short Q&A. Two kids from the Clubs joined Kane in officially starting the race.

Kane sits inside the Top 10 and climbing on the Mediabase chart with “Like I Love Country Music.”

He will head out on an international tour in September with special guests Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker.

CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on Choosing the Yummiest Watermelon. Here's How.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is Summer Really Better for our Mental Well-Being?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On