Kane Brown Brings “A Home For The Holidays” Special About Foster Care & Adoption

Dec 3, 2021 @ 12:00pm
Kane Brown will co-host this year’s “A Home For The Holidays” special, to spotlight foster care and adoption.

This is the 37th year the show will feature stories of children who are in foster care, then get adopted.

Not only will Brown co-host, but he’ll also perform, during the special.

A Home For The Holidays” airs on Sunday, December 5th at 8:30 PM [9:30 PM EST] on CBS.  Then, it will stream the next day on Paramount+.

Were you or someone you know a part of the foster care system?  Were you adopted?  What was your experience as a foster child or a child who was adopted?

