Kacey Musgraves Surprises Rodeo Crowd With Selena
By Todd Boss
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 4:33 PM

Kacey Musgraves gave a big surprise to folks at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo when she did a cover of Selena’s hit “Como La Flor.”  The Grammy-winning singer channeled her inner Selena and came out to perform the song in a bell-bottomed jumpsuit and even rolled her R’s!  During her surprise, the Twitterverse went crazy. One person on social media described the moment by posting that Musgraves was, “Selena Quintanilla reincarnated in a country goddess.”  What did you think of Kacey’s Selena surprise? When was the last time a celebrity surprised you during a show?

 

