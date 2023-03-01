Just to Catch a Break: Parents Will Pretend to Do THIS

Have you ever pretended to sleep, to get a break from the kids? Now, nobody’s ever gonna be the perfect parent or grandparent or guardian… But this only sounds ok to me if the kids are older, don’t you think?

According to a survey of 2,000 parents with school-age children, 34% of parents admit they have faked a snooze, and 40% have hid in the bathroom. Again, might be understandable with teens LOL… But it’s never good to leave little kids unattended. Ever. Just keep that one eye on ’em, squinting, you know?