Jon Pardi & his Buddy Get Hammered – Then Go Ghost-Hunting

Oct 30, 2020 @ 10:38am

Jon Pardi has a show on CMT, if you haven’t seen it.  On the latest episode, Pardi and his buddy get hammered – and go GHOST-HUNTING in a Halloween-themed episode of “Pardi Time.”

The guys can’t understand which kind of “cross” they’re talking about…  And they use some dowsing rods, to locate the “spirits” – but things take an odd “swing.”

It’s a pretty funny “treat;” but there’s some grown-up language, which could be “tricky.”

(Here’s video…)

 

