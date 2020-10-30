Jon Pardi & his Buddy Get Hammered – Then Go Ghost-Hunting
Jon Pardi has a show on CMT, if you haven’t seen it. On the latest episode, Pardi and his buddy get hammered – and go GHOST-HUNTING in a Halloween-themed episode of “Pardi Time.”
The guys can’t understand which kind of “cross” they’re talking about… And they use some dowsing rods, to locate the “spirits” – but things take an odd “swing.”
It’s a pretty funny “treat;” but there’s some grown-up language, which could be “tricky.”
(Here’s video…)