Jelly Roll’s Wife Has The Perfect One-Word Response To Haters
October 13, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Someone tried to body-shame Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo, and she wasn’t having it.
The Dumb Blonde Podcast host put the hater on blast with a one-word caption and response video. If that wasn’t enough, her followers on Instagram had her back.
“Put down the fork,” is what someone told her on Instagram. Bunnie brought back a slow-motion video of her emerging from a swimming pool in a barely-there bikini. Her response was simply, “Nah.”
“Lord please let me wake up with this body,” said one person. “How can someone see you and think THAT,” says another. “I say pick the fork up, sis. Gotta feed the beast.”
How do you deal with negative comments?