Jelly Roll Comes Full Circle During Opry Performance with Craig Morgan

After he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, last Fall, Nashville native Jelly Roll recently returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage to perform his current hits including “Save Me,” and his current Top 25 country hit, “Son Of A Sinner.” He stayed to watch one of his musical idols, Opry member Craig Morgan (pictured here), perform later in the evening. , Then, in a surprise emotional moment, Craig invited Jelly Roll to come out and perform “Almost Home” with him, citing Jelly Roll’s own inspiring story.
Craig said, “If you haven’t seen it, you need to go back and pull up his first appearance…I happened to be out on the road somewhere, and someone called me and said ‘Man you have got to see this Jelly Roll guy. He was just on the Grand Ole Opry and he don’t look like somebody who would be on the Grand Ole Opry, but he was talking about you.’ And so I went back and watched it and he was standing there talking about how when he was in jail and struggling how a particular song helped him get through it. And he mentioned the fact that he came to the Grand Ole Opry when he got out… and how I was there singing on the stage… and it moved me. It just proves exactly what he said, that music can change lives. So, before I do the song that he says changed his life, I would love it if we can give him a big round of applause, and get him to come out and sing this out here, with us.”
Jelly Roll returned to the stage and told the crowd, “Shortly after I got out of jail I did, I sat right over there in row 7… and I remember thinking I want to make people feel the way he makes me feel right now. This is a true testimony that God is real and all things are possible. Because that same kid that was in jail and struggling, his wife is sitting right there, and that kid is standing right next to Craig Morgan.”
Craig also presented Jelly with a framed copy of signed “Almost Home” lyrics for the star to take home and frame “next to his Platinum and Multi-Platinum plaques.”
Jelly Roll is the first artist to top the Active Rock charts while having a Top 30 single at Country Radio with his first song chart debut on each (Billboard).
He is currently on the road with Brantley Gilbert on the Son of The Dirty South Tour.