Jason Aldean Tops Country Charts With ‘Got What I Got’
Jason Aldean charts his 24th career Number One single with “Got What I Got” which takes the top spot on both Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay this week. The song is the second single from Jason’s 2019 album, 9.
Jason said, “Country radio has always given us the chance to bend the rules a little, and that has always meant a lot to me. It’s especially cool for them to have my back right now while we can’t be out on the road getting fans music that way. We are missing it bad and can’t wait to get back on stage.”
Jason tells us that while he’s not necessarily keeping up with how many chart-toppers he’s scored, each one means that the fans are still invested.
Jason has been back in the studio as of last week to work on the followup to 9.