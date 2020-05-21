Jason Aldean Postpones Remainder Of We Back Tour Including 8/22 Date @ HCA
Jason Aldean is latest artist to announce the postponement of his summer tour. The 2020 We Back Tour will pick up next year. Aldean turned to social media yesterday to announce the decision. He said “I can promise you we’ll get new dates as soon as we can and that me and the boys will be back next year, bigger and louder than ever.”
Jason’s We Back Tour was supposed to be at @ the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on August 22nd.