      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean Postpones Remainder Of We Back Tour Including 8/22 Date @ HCA

May 21, 2020 @ 7:42am

Jason Aldean is latest artist to announce the postponement of his summer tour. The 2020 We Back Tour will pick up next year. Aldean turned to social media yesterday to announce the decision. He said “I can promise you we’ll get new dates as soon as we can and that me and the boys will be back next year, bigger and louder than ever.”
Jason’s We Back Tour was supposed to be at @ the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on August 22nd.

View this post on Instagram

An update on the #WeBackTour.

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

TAGS
Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre Jason Aldean We Back Tour
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again